Trees of Light campaign to support Myton Hospices launched in Leamington and Whitnash

Rotarians in Leamington have lanched their annual fundraising campaign across two towns with Christmas tree light switch-ons.

The first of the switch-ons for the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa’s Trees of Light Campaign, which is again raising money for the Myton Hospices, took place at St Margaret’s church in Whitnash on Saturday afternoon.

The Whitnash Tree of Light Switch-On. Switching on the lights were Mayor and Mayoress cllr. Simon Button and his wife Kate, Rev Richard Suffern, Leamington Rotary Club Chairman Barry Andrews and Myton Hospice fund raiser Team Leader Rachel Stevens. MHLC-19-11-16 Tree of Light Whitnash NNL-161119-220910009

And the second took place outside Leamington Town Hall during the town’s big Christmas Lights Switch-On event on Sunday.

Cllr Jane Knight, who is the chairwoman of Warwick District Council, was asked to give a speech before the Leamington switch-on.

She said: “Thank you very much for inviting me to take part in your Tree of Light switch-on.

“Thanks in particular, are due to Leamington Rotary Club who do so much work for the town and supporting needy communities all over the world.

“The Tree of Light is an imaginative way to remember all our loved ones at Christmas and to remember those who are no longer with us.

“It is thus appropriate that on this occasion our donations will go to Myton hospices in Leamington and Whitnash.

“Their gentle care for dying patients is much appreciated by the patients and their families.

“Please take part in this moving event and your donations will be much appreciated.”

The lights on both trees will shine in memory of absent or deceased loved ones.

Their names will be displayed on lists at the town hall and in Royal Priors mall, in the porch of St Margaret’s church and in the library at Whitnash.

Rotary club president Barry Andrews: “Thanks to the public’s generosity towards its Trees of Light, since its inception in 2001 the scheme has raised over £55,000.

“This year we are very pleased to be yet again supporting The Myton Hospices in their very important work for our community”.

Donations to the Trees of Light campaign can be made using the adjacent cut-out form, or the form in the brochures available at Leamington Town Hall, the Royal Priors, Whitnash church, in shops and both libraries in Whitnash and Leamington.

Alternatively visit www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight