Tree of Light launched in Whitnash to support Rotary Club’s appeal for Myton Hospices

Whitnash Mayor Cllr Tony heath has spoken of the “invaluable service” the Myton Hospices provide at launch of the town’s Tree of Light which will help to raise funds for the charity.

Cllr Heath gave a speech at the tree outside St Margaret’s church when its lights were switched on for the first time at a ceremony on November 18.

The tree will shine throughout the Christmas poeriod and into the new year as part of the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa’s Trees of Light fundraising campaign .

Cllr Heath said: “For many years Whitnash has supported the Rotary Club in their fundraising effort for Myton Hospice as the services they give both to patients and families in their hour of need has proved invaluable.

“The cost of this service never decreases and is now in excess of £8 million pounds per year.

“This Tree of Light gives us a way of remembering our loved ones that have sadly passed on at the same time giving support to keep the hospices running.”

In the last 12 months, the Myton Hospices have worked with and supported more than 1,400 patients and their families across Warwickshire and Coventry via its hospices, patient and family support services and in the community through Myton at Home.

The charity’s belief is that the final part of someone’s life is as important as the beginning and its staff always try to look beyond the illness and see the person.

Myton needs to raise over £8.8 million this year to run its services.

Donations to the fundraising campaign may be made right through until January 6 using the cut-out donation form (right) or in the form in the brochures available in Leamington from the town hall, the Royal Priors and the box office at the Visitor Information Centre in the Pump Room - and in Whitnash from St Margaret’s church and the library in Franklin Road.

Donations can also be made online at www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight