A tree stump in Glasshouse Lane near to Kenilworth Wardens was found on fire this morning (Tuesday May 2).

An emergency call was received by Warwickshire Fire Control at 11.24am reporting the fire. One fire engine from Kenilworth was mobilised.

Firefighters extinguished one tree stump which was well alight using a hose reel jet. Crews were at the scene for an hour.