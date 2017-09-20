Travellers set up camp in Abbey Fields before horse fair

Travellers managed to access Abbey Fields last night (Tuesday September 19) a few days before the upcoming horse fair.

Around three caravans got onto land on the east side of the fields near Finham Brook by Bridge Street at about 10pm. The barrier near the small road leading up to the swimming pool has been damaged.

Damage to the barrier on the east side of the Fields leading to the swimming pool

Warwick district councillor for Abbey ward Michael Coker said both the council and the police were aware and everything was ‘in hand’ to force them to leave.

He also said the travellers had indicated they would leave as soon as the horse fair starts this weekend.

Cllr Coker added: “It’s a great nuisance. It seems to be an increasing problem in the two or three days before the horse fair.”

The horse fair takes place on land off Thickthorn Island on Saturday September 23 and Sunday September 24, and is the last one of the year. Drivers have once again been advised to avoid the area.

Following an ‘unprecedented’ amount of crimes and complaints at the last horse fair in July, fair organisers have agreed to ban the sale of catapults and create a ‘buffer zone’ so caravans do not get too close to nearby properties.

One nearby resident who had his window smashed during July’s fair said he felt ‘under siege’ when the fairs arrive.

And in a recent Kenilworth Town Council meeting, Cllr John Cooke said residents will ‘live in fear’ of travellers when horse fairs arrive until permanent sites are found.