Travel warning issued ahead of Kenilworth horse fair

Police are warning motorists of potential travel disruptions in Kenilworth because of the horse fair this weekend.

The warning has been issued ahead of the Kenilworth horse fair, which takes place over Saturday and Sunday.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “This weekend the horse fair is taking place in Kenilworth. Traffic is likely to be busy around the site, which is at the junction with the A46 Warwick Bypass and A452 Leamington Road.

“Anyone attending the event or passing through the area this weekend is urged to allow extra time for their journey or use an alternative route.

“The roads are likely to be particularly busy on Saturday afternoon and most of the day on Sunday when people are arriving and leaving the site on to the A452 Leamington Road.

“Traffic management plans are in place to limit disruption.

“Parking restrictions will be in place along the A452 Leamington Road.

“Officers will be on patrol in the area to help ensure the event runs smoothly.”