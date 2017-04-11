All lanes open after accident and fuel spillage on A46

All lanes are open after an accident involving a lorry and a van, and subsequent fuel spillage, on the A46 this morning (Tuesday, April 11).

Two lanes were closed after the crash on the A46 southbound between A452 Leamington Road and Stoneleigh Road at around 5am.

There are no reports of any injuries but the crash near junction four caused a ‘serious’ diesel spillage – approximately 50 litres had leaked onto the carriageway.

The leak was contained by firefighters from Leamington Spa using environmental pack and dammit paste before they left at about 7.45am.

The lanes were shut while recovery and clean up work was completed, causing long delays, but police confirmed they reopened at 9.25am.