Train services disrupted between Birmingham and Northampton

Trains have been cancelled and delayed between Birmingham and Northampton this morning.

Due to a fault with the signalling system the north bound line between Birmingham New Street station and Northampton station has been blocked.

London Midland have said that trains running through these stations could be cancelled or delayed up to 15 minutes.

The disruption is expected to last until 10am.

Those who would normally use these services can travel via Virgin trains.

Chiltern Railways are also accepting passengers between Birmingham Snow Hill and London Marylebone in both directions.

Arriva Trains Wales are also accepting passengers between Birmingham New Street and Birmingham International in both directions.

Bus services are also available and customers can use National Express West Midlands bus routes 11A an 11C, 14, 59, 97 and X1 and National Express Coventry bus routes 5, 18 and 18A.

Buses from Birmingham depart from Moor Street Queensway (MS prefixed bus stops) (except #14).