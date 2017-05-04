Train delays between Coventry and Leamington after man hit and killed by train at Tile Hill

There are delays on train services between Coventry and Leamington after a man was hit and killed by a train at Tile Hill station this morning (Thursday May 4).

National Rail has advised trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes, and is expected to continue until noon.

Replacement bus services are taking passengers between Coventry and Leamington in both directions.

Additionally, all trains between Northampton and Birmingham International are temporarily cancelled and disruption is expected to last until 1.30pm.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “A man has sadly died after he was struck by a train at Tile Hill station this morning.

“Officers from British Transport Police were called at 10.10am and attended alongside paramedics.

“Officers are now working to identify the man and inform his family.

“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”