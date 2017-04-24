TRAFFIC: section of M40 closed due to police incident

A section of the M40 has been shut because of a police incident.

The motorway has been closed in both directions because of the incident which involves a man on a bridge near to junction 16.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “Warwickshire Police officers are currently dealing with an incident on the M40 motorway where there is concern for the safety of a man who is currently on a bridge near to junction 16.

“The motorway is closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the M40 between junctions 15 and the M42 interchange.”