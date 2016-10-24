Topping out ceremony for new housing estate in Leamington

A new affordable family housing development in Leamington has hit a high point – thanks to the town’s Mayor.

Cllr Ann Morrison, the mayor of Leamington, performed a topping out ceremony with developer Orbit and Coventry-based Deeley Construction at Union Park, a £29 million development of 143 affordable family homes on the former Soans motor dealership site in Sydenham.

The regeneration of the seven acre site along the Grand Union canal will offer a range of new housing options for local people, including 55 homes for sale, 39 for shared ownership (part buy, part rent) and 49 for affordable rent.

Cllr Morrison said: “It’s always encouraging to see the productive re-use of brownfield land and this site is an example of that, so I was delighted to play my part and will follow the development closely as it moves towards completion.

“It is well documented that there is a national, regional and local shortage of housing, and we are keen to see a range of quality affordable housing in our area allowing people to get on to or move up the housing ladder.

“It will be great to see the first phase of Union Park completed and occupied next year.”

The development is due for final completion in the first half of 2018.

Anthony Holt, head of development at Orbit, said: “It’s a real pleasure to see our newest development in Leamington reach this important milestone. The town’s housing market means there is shortage of affordable housing in the area. Through Union Park, Orbit will offer canal-side living to local people and provide a range of quality homes to meet their differing needs and aspirations.”

Union Park is the second time in recent years Orbit and Deeley have worked together in the town after their successful collaboration on Queensway Court, which saw the creation of 178 independent living with care homes.

Peter Deeley, of Deeley Construction, said: “Union Park is much needed in terms of the styles of property and range of tenures it offers and we are grateful to Councillor Morrison for marking this important stage in the construction process.”