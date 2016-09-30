Tickets soon available for second Tedx event in Leamington

Preparations are hotting up for the second TEDxLeamingtonSpa event which will take place on Saturday 19th November at the Royal Pump Rooms.

This year’s theme ‘Rip up the Rulebook’ was chosen to challenge convention and showcase the people, ideas and projects that disrupt thinking and inspire action.

From nearly 150 applications, the speaker line-up has now been finalised with talks covering diverse topics such as FinTech, mindfulness and crime prevention, along with several inspirational examples of triumph over adversity.

In addition, there will be some exciting performances during the main event and at the after party, including local indie rock band Rosetta Fire and Sutton Coldfield-based contemporary dance group Squirm Dance Company.

“Last year’s event sold out in 73 minutes. With only 100 tickets available again this year - as per TED rules - we are expecting demand to be high when the tickets go on sale on Monday 3rd October,” said event organiser Kimberley Owen.

The only way to get an early link to the ticket line is to be on the event’s mailing list. For more details on the speakers and to sign up to the mailing list, visit http://www.tedxleamingtonspa.com

It’s not too late for local businesses to lend their support.

Any who would like to help make this year’s event bigger than ever should get in touch with the team by emailing info@tedxleamingtonspa.com for more information.