Three Leamington teenagers arrested in connection with Warwick assault

Three teenage boys from Leamington, aged 14, 15 and 17, have been arrested in connection with an assault on another teenager in Warwick on Saturday October 15.

The offence is believed to have taken place at approximately 8:30pm outside WHSmith in Market Street.

The 16-year-old victim with was taken to hospital where he received treatment but was not found to have suffered any serious injuries.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Sears said: “Three arrests have been made at this time but I would like to stress that this is very much an ongoing and live investigation. We know a large group of individuals, believed to be teenagers, were present at the time of the incident.

“I urge those who saw what happened to come forward to police, particularly anyone who may have recorded any footage on a mobile device in the area; you could hold key information which could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 336 of Saturday October 15.