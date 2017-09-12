Three fire crews called to factory fire in Baginton

Fire fighters were called to a fire at a factory in Baginton this morning (Tuesday).

At around 12.53am Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s control room received a call reporting a fire in a factory in Woodhams Lane in Baginton.

Three fire crews were sent to the scene, this included one from Binley fire station, one from Leamington fire station and one from Kenilworth fire station.

When the crews arrived on the scene they established that the fire was located in machinery within the building.

The fire fighters extinguished the fire using a quantity of hosereels and breathing apparatus.