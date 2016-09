A three-car crash on the southbound A46 near Kenilworth this morning (Monday September 19) is causing long delays.

The crash happened just before the junction with the A452 Leamington Road, and an ambulance was called to the scene at 8.51am.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed one patient was treated for minor injuries after fire crews cut the roof off one of the cars.

No one else was injured in the crash.

One lane was closed while emergency services dealt with the crash.