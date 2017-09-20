Thousands raised from Glow in the Moonlight event in Warwick

More than 1,000 people dusted off their leg warmers for an 80s-themed 5K event in Warwick to help raise thousands for charity at the weekend.

On Saturday (September 16) around 1,005 people took part in Myton Hospices’ Glow in the Moonlight event in St Nicholas Park.

Glow in the Moonlight 2017. Photo provided by Myton Hospices.

The event involved a 5k route that people could walk or run and the route featured glow and bubble zones and ended with a classic 80s disco.

The current total of money that has been raised from the event is £31,000 and more sponsorship is still yet to come in.

Lucy Turner, events team leader at The Myton Hospices, said: “We are thrilled to bits with this year’s Glow in the Moonlight.

“Despite the drizzly weather, over 1,000 participants lit up St Nicholas Park with their ‘80s neon outfits and accessories.

“It was amazing to see the local community get so on board with this event and we are so grateful for everybody’s support, we’re hoping to raise £70,000 from this event, which would be enough to fund 1,000 Myton at Home patient visits.

“Thank you to Zumba Fitness with Matt for getting everyone warmed up, Social Media Todd for being MC once again, Mr Pimms and Red Banger for providing refreshments, face painting by Sooz for the incredible face painting on offer on the night, photographer Adrian Vials, Warwick District Council and St Nicholas Park and Leisure Centre, and to all of the incredible volunteers who helped on the night, as well as everyone who took part.

“A very special thank you goes to Baxi and Bravissimo, who sponsored Glow in the Moonlight and helped make it a success.”

