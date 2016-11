A lorry which spilled thousands of plastic bottles forced the closure of a B-road last night (Tuesday November 22) over fears they might contain dangerous chemicals.

The B4115 between the A46 and Hill Wootton was closed to drivers as the spillage was being dealt with.

A spokesman for Warwickshire County Council said: “Plastic bottles fell off a lorry and as we were unsure of their contents and there was a suspicion they might be chemical, we closed the road in the interests of public safety.”