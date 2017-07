Warwick Racecourse and the town’s Rotary Club are inviting people to enjoy a taste of the Orient on Sunday July 16.

The venue will host the club’s 13th annual Thai Festival for the second time running with the event having outgrown its previous Market Place setting.

Thai kickboxing demonstration at the Warwick Thai Festival.

For more information and ticket booking visit www.warwick.thejockeyclub.co.uk