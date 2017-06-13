Teen arrested on suspicion of possessing firearm at Nuneaton school

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm at a school in Nuneaton.

Police responded the a report at 9.15am that the boy was in possession of a firearm at Higham Lane School on Shanklin Drive.

Superintendent David Gardner said: “We responded promptly and the boy was quickly isolated and the incident contained to ensure there was no risk to pupils and staff.

“We have seized a shotgun and ammunition.

“The initial report was received from the suspect himself and he was cooperative with police throughout. Officers were on the scene quickly and he was placed under arrest.

“I would like to thank staff and pupils at the school for their assistance while we managed this incident. Officers will be at the school for the rest of the day to provide reassurance.

“We will now carry out enquiries to establish exactly what happened and address any issues around the firearm.”