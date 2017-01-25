Take part in fundraising sports quiz which could set a world record

Teams can still enter a fundraising quiz which will involve an attempt to set a Guiness World Record for the most participants.

An official record could be set if more than 500 people take part in the quiz, which takes place at Warwick School on Saturday evening.

The event, organised by Derek Reynolds, will raise money for The Myton Hospices and the family bereavement charity Jack’s Rainbow.

Mr Reynolds said: “We have had so much support from local companies and numerous sports stars. All we need now is for enough people to enter the quiz to allow the record attempt to go ahead and we appeal to local people to help us achieve this.”

The quiz will include a video round featuring questions from sporting celebrities such as Phil Tufnell, Nick Skelton, Dion Dublin and Kriss Akabusi.

Prizes paying participants could win include £300 worth of vouchers for Cox’s Yard in Stratford, £150 worth of restaurant vouchers for Warwick Hilton, £60 worth of vouchers for Warwick Spice, tickets for Warwick Races, rounds of golf at the Warwickshire and a Land Rover experience.

There will also be an auction on the night, giving participants a chance to pick up items such as a Manchester United signed football, a Lions shirt signed by Jonnny Wilkinson and four rounds of golf at the Belfry course.

Teams of either four or six people can enter, paying £40 or £60 respectively.

In addition, there are a limited number of free spaces available for the world record attempt.

These are being mainly targeted at students and schoolchildren, plus their parents, on a first come, first served basis, with a chance to win Go Ape outdoor activity vouchers.

