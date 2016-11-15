Take part in Christmas activities at Leamington Art Gallery

Children and adults can get into the festive spirit this December by taking part in Christmas-themed activities at Leamington Art Gallery.

On Wednesday December 7, the monthly Art Tots session runs as usual from 11am to 12pm - and this time toddlers can decorate their own Christmas lantern. It is suitable for under-fives, free to attend and runs on a drop-in basis.

On Saturday December 10, Fiona Metcalfe is leading a Christmas decorations crafts session from 11am to 4pm. Participants will create a Christmas stocking and individual cards and tags using a variety of materials that can be hand or machine stitched and embellished with ribbons, buttons and trimmings. Places cost £20 per person, including materials, and are limited so must be booked. Call 01926 742700.

Another special visitor will be at the gallery on December 10 - Santa will set up his grotto as part of a winter wonderland and hand out gifts to children. There will also be the chance to take part in seasonal craft activities, enjoy refreshments in Haddie’s Gallery and listen to Coventry Philharmonic Choir sing a range of popular carols. These activities are free and people can drop in between 11am and 4pm.

To find out more, call 01926 742700.