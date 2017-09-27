Search

Student accommodation officially opened alongside Grand Union Canal in Old Town

Cutting the ribbon from left to right are: Neil Myers of Interserve, Jenn Kot of Alumno, Bob Devereaux (a poet whose words are inscribed in the public artwork) Cllr Alan Boad (chairman of Warwick District Council), Behind is Anthony Frost (artist and son of Sir Terry Frost whose work is featured in the scheme) David Campbell MD of Alumno and Ross Satchwell of Interserve.
New accommodation for 187 students has been officially opened in Old Town.

Alumno Developments and Interserve completed the Union alongside the Grand Union Canal on the former BT storage facility site and opened it ready for the start of the new term at Warwick University this month.

The opening celebration highlighted the work of artist Sir Terry Frost, who was born in Leamington,

Outdoor public space on the site showcases Sir Terry Frost’s signature designs within large cast iron floor plates, bordered with a poem written by Bob Devereux - all for the community to enjoy.

As part of the celebration, Sir Terry’s son Anthony spoke at the event.