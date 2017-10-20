Storm Brian set to hit Warwickshire with strong wind

Warwickshire faces heavy rain tonight before a yellow weather warning for strong wind comes into effect on Saturday October 21.

Heavy rain is expected from 11pm tonight before Storm Brian causes strong wind to sweep through the area from 4am to midnight on Saturday.

The Met Office said some transport disruption is likely across the warning area, with delays to road, rail and air transport.

Short term loss of power and other services is also possible, as well as damage to trees.

Gusts of between 50mph (80kph) and 70mph (113kph) are expected to coincide with high tides across the south of England on Saturday, with the potential to cause treacherous waves in coastal areas.

The second named storm of the season, caused by a “weather bomb” of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean, may also cause flooding along the coast, the Met Office said.

The hazardous conditions come days after Storm Ophelia wrought havoc in Ireland on Monday, killing three people when the ex-tropical storm toppled trees and caused widespread damage which left thousands of homes without power.