Stoneleigh woman dies in hot air balloon crash in South Africa

A Stoneleigh woman has died in a hot air balloon crash while on holiday with her family in South Africa.

Suzanne Astle, 48, suffered critical head injuries after the balloon was caught in a strong gust of wind while trying to land in a field near Mooinooi in South Africa last week.

The balloon hit trees and rocks on the way down, and Suzanne was thrown out of the balloon’s basket in the process.

She was rushed to hospital but later died as a result of her injuries.

Her 53-year-old husband John and their two sons, Will and Sam, arrived back in the UK on Thursday October 28.

And the Astle’s neighbours spoke of their shock and sadness at the news.

The balloon safari was believed to be on the Astle family’s bucket list.