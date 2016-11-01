Steady progress on Kenilworth Station

Work on rebuilding Kenilworth railway station is progressing steadily, Warwickshire County Council has said.

Work over the next four weeks will include Severn Trent Water starting to divert the sewers on the site, the perimeter fence being built, and improvements to the footbridge over the track.

Kenilworth Station on Tuesday November 1.

The footbridge will be closed to pedestrians during this time.

The station is still expected to be operational by August 2017 with an hourly London Midland service between Leamington and Coventry.

Work on rebuilding the station started in July.