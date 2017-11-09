Star Wars event organised by Cubbington man

A Star Wars fan from Cubbington is running an event to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the beginning of the famous film franchise.

SW40 - A Star Wars Celebration, taking place at The Box in Fargo Village, Coventry, on Saturday December 9, will feature 19 cast and crew members from the various Star Wars films.

They include Ken Colley, who played Admiral Piett in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi and Andy Secombe who was the voice of Watto in The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones.

Fans will be able to choose from two time slots on the day and meet their heroes and obtain autographs and photographs.

Event organiser Jeff Cummings, of Coventry Comic Con, said: “This unique fan event is the largest gathering of Star Wars guests in Europe so far this year and will bring together talent representing seven of the Star Wars movies.

“We continue to put Coventry and the local area on the events map after the highly acclaimed and successful comic con.

“The venue is in the heart of the wonderful FarGo Village in Coventry and we hope to continue our support of and association with FarGo Village in the future with more great fan events.”

Tickets are on sale for £10.

Pre-order autographs are also available.

For more information about SW40 – A Star Wars Celebration or to buy tickets visit www.coventrycomiccon.uk/fargo