Stanks Island revamp set for later next year

Warwickshire County Council has revealed their proposals for the improvements to a busy roundabout in Warwick.

Last week Nicola van der Hoven from Warwick County Council presented the proposed improvements that are to be made to the A46 at Stank’s Island and the joining Birmingham road to Warwick town councillors.

She said: “Currently traffic is queuing on the A46 and it is an issue. We are looking at making the whole area better.

“We are looking to signalise the whole island to have better control of how the flow of traffic works on the roundabout and everybody gets an opportunity to get on the roundabout.”

As part of the changes, the approaches to Stanks Island will be widened and there will also be a shared pedestrian and cycle path which runs from Birmingham road up to the roundabout. According to the council officer, the path has been designed to be two and a half metres to three metres wide.

According to the plans, Haywood Road Junction will be signalised to provide left and right turns as well as access to properties on Birmingham Road. Wedgnock Lane Junction will also be converted to a T junction.

Warwick Mayor, Christine Cross said: “I am of the opinion that the improvements will make the area between Stanks Island and Wedgnock Lane a lot less congested at certain times of the day.

“The new junction at the Opus 40 site will certainly eliminate the problem which exists at the moment when cars wanting to turn right towards the A46 turn left and immediate right to hook round into Eastley Crescent which is an accident waiting to happen. Residents are able to comment on the new plan which also includes a new cycle/footpath.”

The council are yet to find a contractor for the improvements but are looking to start work in Spring/Summer 2017 with an expected completion of work in Autumn/Winter 2017.