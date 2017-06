Staff were briefly evacuated from the AGA Rangemaster factory in Leamington after a ‘small fire’ broke out this morning (Thursday June 15).

Two fire engines and a fire support vehicle were sent to the scene in Clarence Street at around 8.55am.

A member of staff said there was a small fire on the second floor.

The company’s staff assembled outside, but the fire was quickly contained and staff were sent back in at around 9.20am.