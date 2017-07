Pupils at St Nicholas C of E Primary School have enjoyed a very successful month of sport, with more than 100 children taking part in various events.

At the KDPSA athletics event at Edmondscote Track on Thursday June 22 pupils won six out of eight relay races. They went on to represent Kenilworth in the Central Athletics Final on Thursday June 29.

The team at the KDPSA athletics event

70 pupils then represented Central Warwickshire at the School Games Festival on Friday July 7 at Warwick University, competing in rounders and golf.