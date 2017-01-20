Speed bumps and 20 mph speed limit could be coming to Leyes Lane outside Kenilworth School

A new proposal to install speed bumps and enforce a 20 mph speed limit in Leyes Lane outside Kenilworth School has been put forward - and feedback is needed.

A task force of Warwickshire county councillors chaired by Cllr John Whitehouse (Lib Dem, Abbey) has been looking at improving road safety near schools all across the county.

If approved, there will be five flat-topped speed bumps across the full width of the road, and two ‘raised junctions’ with Keeling Road and Ilam Park.

The 20mph limit will be in place along all of Leyes Lane 24 hours a day.

Cllr Whitehouse said: “I’ve always seen safety of schoolchildren as a key priority for action by the council.

“In Kenilworth’s case, there have been some injuries in the last five years, and quite a number of reports, anecdotal or otherwise, of near misses.

“On that basis it met the criteria for installing a 20 mph zone.

“I don’t think it’s overkill if it saves one child from being injured, to be honest.

“It’s a relatively short stretch of road. How much time would a driver really save on his journey time by going at 30mph instead of 20?”

Kenilworth School has been approached for comment.

Anyone wishing to have their say on the proposals, either in support or objection, should write to Chris Round Communities, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX. They must be received by Friday February 10.

A decision on the proposals is likely to be made a few weeks after that date.