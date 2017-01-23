Police are warning residents to be vigilant after a spate of break-ins in Warwick.

Fours incidents took place at properties across the town in three days.

The first break-in (incident 137 of January 18) happened between last Tuesday evening and Wednesday, where offenders forced open the lock on an up and over garage door at a home in Rogers Way.

Once inside, they searched the garage before stealing a blue coloured adults Trek racing bike.

The second break-in (incident 373 of January 18) happened between 7.30am and 8.30pm last Wednesday.

A home in Jourdain Park in the Heathcote area, was broken into after a rear door was smashed. A watch and several items of jewellery were stolen.

The third incident (320 of January 18) took place sometime between 8am and 6.00pm on January 18, where offenders attempted to break into a home in Portia Way in the Heathcote area.

Damage was caused to the door and a window but the offenders failed to get into the house and nothing was stolen.

The fourth incident (214 of January 19) happened between 7.45pm last Wednesday and 2am last Thursday, where offenders entered the rear garden of another home in Portia Way in the Heathcote area via an alleyway.

They used a metallic instrument to attack the double glazed patio door. The outer panes of glass were broken but the offenders failed to get inside the house and nothing was stolen.

Police are warning residents to be vigilant and to report any suspicious people, vehicles or activity.

If anyone has any information relating to these incidents, contact the Police on 101, quoting the incident number.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.