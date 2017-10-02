Southam man jailed for causing death of father-of-two from Leamington

A Southam man has been jailed for four-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to causing the death of a Leamington cyclist and father-of-two by dangerous driving.

George Alexander Hacker, 26, of Stowe Drive, appeared at Coventry Crown Court today (Monday) where he admitted causing death by dangerous driving and possession of cocaine.

George Hacker

Hacker was also disqualified from driving for six years and three months, ordered to take an extended test at the end of his disqualification period and sentenced to three months for the drug offence.

It comes after cyclist Simon Worthington was killed in a crash with a Range Rover Evoque on Saturday 20 February 2016 in Ufton Road, Harbury.

Paying tribute at the time of his death, Simon’s family said: “Simon was a data analyst living in Leamington and working for Barclays Bank.

“He was a keen sportsman and was training for a half iron man triathlon later this year when the collision happened.

Simon Worthington 43Y-M2yREJP_-ACKDzEx

“He leaves behind his wife Emma and two young sons.

“Simon was a loving husband, father and friend.

“There are no words to describe how much he will be missed.”