Southam Air Cadets get scuba dive fundraising thanks

Scuba divers have thanked air cadets for helping them to raise thousdands of pounds for a hospital which treats military personnel.

Members of the ScubAction Dive Group based at Southam Leisure Centre invited RAF Air Cadets from the town to a ‘try dive’ day as a reward for their efforts in raising £600 for the ScubAction/Fisher House yearly charity swim event in November.

The event raised £2,000 for Fisher House, Royal Centre for Defence Medicine, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham which has been described as ‘a home away from home for military patients and their families’.