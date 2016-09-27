Smiling Logan the star of family charity event in Leamington

Generations of a Leamington family have rallied round to support a good cause after one of their youngest members was diagnosed with a serious illness.

Logan Clark is just 17 months old and his parents were recently given the devastating news that he has leukaemia.

He has since been regularly staying at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

To support the hospital and to ‘give something back’ Logan’s grandmother Lesley and his aunt Kelly, helped by his great grandmother Ethel Prior, organised a fundraising even in Leamington on Saturday, raising more than £1,000 for the cause.

Logans’ father Decland, 21, said: “I’m really happy with the way people have responded.

“It’s obviously very difficult at the moment with Logan being in the position that he is but it is nice that we’re giving something back.

“It used to be that I would see people collecting for charity and never really think about the people they were doing it for.

“But having been at the hospital and seeing all the children there is very emotional, you never know what it is really like until you experience it for yourself.”

The event, held at Chandos Court in Chandos Street where Ethel lives, included a cake sale, raffle, tombola, a bric a brac sale and a sponsored wax along with a dance performance.

Decland said: “The whole family helped out and my mother worked hard for days to set the event up.

“As for my Nan, she has been amazing from day dot and will do anything for anybody not just her own family.”

Logan was brought along to the event by his parents and Ethel said he was “full of smiles”.

The 83-year-old, who has previously raised more than £450 for Macmillan Cancer Support by holding a coffee morning at Chandos Court, added: “When Decland told me about the number of children with cancer at the hospital I was shocked so my daughter, granddaughter and I got together and decided to put this event on.

“Everybody was lovely in the way they helped and made donations.

“Logan was happy the whole time - we are all saying prayers for him and we want to do more for the hospital if we can.”.

Birmingham Children’s Hospital is a leading UK specialist paediatric centre, offering expert care to 90,000 children and young people from across the country every year.

Today, the award-winning, world-renowned hospital has a 3,700-strong team with a reputation for excellence in many life-changing specialist services.

The Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity supports every area of the hospital.

Visit https://www.bch.org.uk/