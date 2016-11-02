Skateboarders back in action at Victoria Park in Leamington for the first time in five years

Skaters took to Leamington’s new skatepark in Victoria Park for the first time yesterday when the builders’ fences came down around the facility.

The skatepark will be officially opened on Saturday November 12 but several enthusiasts could not wait to show off their skills after waiting for five years to do so at the park.

Pictured: Alex Walker

The new facility, which has replaced the former ramp which was removed for health and safety reasons in 2011, is the result of years of campaigning by the SOS (Save Our Skatepark) team led by skater Alex Walker.

Plans for the project were unveiled in June after the team received a £60,000 funding boost from the SITA Trust.

Warwick District Council is match funding up to £50,000 for the facility.

Since he started the campaign Mr Walker has had support from the district council, Leamington and Warwick MP Chris White and Ripride Skateshop and Canvas Skateparks among others.

Pictured: Lukasz Krupiczowicz

Work started in September and the SOS team’s next objective is to have floodlights installed by around autumn 2017.

The ‘Opening Jam’ event, presented by Riprise and Canvas Spaces and including competitions, will take place at the Skatepark from 11am with an after party at the Duke in Warwick Street from 7pm.

For more information search for Leamington Spa Skatepark on Facebook.