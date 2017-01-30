Six taken to hospital after two-car crash on A46 near Warwick

Six people have been taken to hospital, one in a serious condition, after a two car crash on the A46 near Warwick last night (Sunday January 29).

The crash happened at around 7.35pm on the southbound carriageway just before the junction with the Birmingham Road.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found two cars that had suffered significant damage and had come to rest on the verge next to trees and bushes.

“A 29-year-old woman from one of the cars had been helped from the vehicle and was lying on the grass nearby.

“She had potentially serious injuries and was immobilised before being taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire.

“Five others received less serious injuries and were taken to Warwick Hospital.”

The other patients were a 13-year-old girl who was complaining of a head injury, a 15-year-old girl with a sprained left ankle, a head injury and right shoulder pain, an 18-year-old man with lacerations to his leg and a burn to his arm, a 36-year-old man with neck pain and an injury to his forehead, and a 32-year-old man who had a laceration to his chin and right elbow, with neck and chest pain.