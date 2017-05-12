‘Sexual predator’ from Leamington jailed for 15 years for string of offences

A Leamington man who committed child sex offences and groomed young girls over a period of at least ten years has been jailed today (Friday).

Andrew Pykett, aged 38 and of Clarendon Avenue, Leamington, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to 38 child sex offences and two drug offences at an earlier hearing at Warwick Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to 20 counts of sexual activity with a child (four counts of sexual touching, 16 counts of penetration), seven counts of meeting a child following sexual grooming, two counts of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, one count of trafficking within the UK for sexual exploitation, one count of taking indecent photographs of a child (category A), two counts of making indecent photographs of a child (category A), two counts of making indecent photographs of a child {category B), two counts of making indecent photographs of child (category c), one count of making an indecent image of a child, one count of possession of a class A drug and one count of possession of a class B drug.

He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the sex offender’s register for life.

His ten victims were aged between 13 and 16.

Pykett came to the attention of police in November 2015 as a result of a member of the public contacting the NSPCC after they were concerned about Pykett’s behaviour with a young girl he was with in South Yorkshire, thanks to them he was brought to the attention of police.

When officers from Warwickshire Police examined Pykett’s computers and phones, further victims were identified, with officers finding sexualised conversations, indecent images and graphic sexual abuse of children from all parts of the UK and further afield, including South Yorkshire, Essex, London, Wiltshire, South Wales, Nottingham, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Chesterfield and Cleveland, Tennessee in the US.

Det Sgt Collette O’Keefe, from Warwickshire’s multi-agency child sexual exploitation team, said: “Pykett is a sexual predator, grooming young girls all over the world, in the full knowledge that they were children, for his own gratification.

“I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of the victims in coming forward and speaking to police, as a result of their courage an extremely dangerous man has been convicted. “This investigation has taken us nationally and internationally and I would like to thank the professionals who have worked with us and assisted in supporting the victims, in order to achieve this result.

“We know how difficult it can be for victims of sexual abuse to come forward or seek support.

“The police investigation will continue as further victims are identified and I would like to appeal to anyone who has any information to contact Warwickshire Police Major Investigation Unit on 01788 853981.”

Please visit {http://www.somethingsnotright.org|www.somethingsnotright.org} for more information about child sexual exploitation.

