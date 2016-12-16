Seven Kenilworth friends brave the shave for Cancer Research UK

Seven Kenilworth teenage friends have raised almost £1,000 after braving the shave yesterday evening (Thursday December 15) for Cancer Research UK.

Charlie Clues, Charlie Gurney, Charlie Johnson, Will Scott, Jake Shaw, Adam Smith and Oscar Williams, all year 10 pupils at Kenilworth School, wanted to raise money and awareness to combat cancer after some of their friends and family were affected by the disease recently.

What the boys looked like before the shave

After discussing a few different options as to how to do this, the seven decided to get all their hair shaved off.

Pete Butterworth and Clark Carmody of Room 27 in Warwick Road offered their time for free to shave the boys’ heads.

Before the shave, Kate Shaw, Jake’s mother, said: “They came up with the idea to do it themselves, and I’m quite proud of them for doing this.

“Jake’s never had is hair that short before - it’s going to be quite a shock.

“A good few of them are going skiing in January with the school, so they’ll have to wear their woolly hats.

When asked what she thought of Room 27’s offer to shave their hair for free, Kate added: “I think it’s fabulous.

“The salon is a really good supporter of the community and they want to make it a memorable experience for the lads.”

Pete said he and Clark were happy to contribute as it was a great cause to support.

He added: “My family has been affected by cancer as well. Anything to try and help, we’ll do it really.”

Kenilworth School agreed to hold a non-uniform day on Friday December 16 to raise more money for their cause and have been contacted for comment.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so here.