Second Warwick Chocolate Festival a hit

The second Warwick Chocolate Festival brought hundreds of people from far and wide into the town’s Market Place on Sunday.

With around 40 stalls people enjoyed brownies, cake jars, chocolate wine and chocolate fountains.

Sweet As car jar stall at the Warwick Chocolate Festival.

As well as the chocolate-themed stalls there were also street-food stalls, which included churros, burgers and pizzas.

Jack Linstead, a Warwick Rocks event organiser, said: “I did not have a single bad comment this year. Last year I am sad to say we had a few but that was because traders were running out of stock. We had great numbers this year and it was really busy and there was a nice atmosphere despite being cold.

“We had traders in neighbouring streets taking part, shops on Smith Street had a great day. We sent some of our volunteers down and they said you could not get in the shops as it was so busy. We also had Alana Spencer, one of the contestants on this year’s The Apprentice, get in touch and she said she wants to come to next year’s festival and do a food demo.”

Warwick Rocks’ next event will be on December 4 where they will play Christmas films in Market Place.

Chocolate wine was being sold at the festival