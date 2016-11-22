Santa’s route around Kenilworth has been announced

Kenilworth Round Table has announced the route that Santa’s sleigh will take this year around Kenilworth and Leek Wootton’s streets.

Santa’s journey will start on Thursday December 1 and finish on Monday December 19.

Colin Mountjoy of Kenilworth Round Table said: “We have been getting ready to welcome Santa to Kenilworth, we have given his special sleigh that he keeps in Kenilworth during the year a spruce up so that it’s ready for his tour.

“On Friday November 25 he will be making his customary visit to the Warwick Road light switch on and will be around to the end of the evening for the children of the town to visit him and let him know what they would like.

“His reindeer will be resting at the North Pole until their big day so we have our special reindeer supplied by our sponsors Listers Honda Coventry. We are very grateful for their support.”

Santa will set out at 6.30pm on weekdays and 5.30pm on weekends. The timetable is as follows, although the roads are not in route order:

Thursday December 1: Queens Road, Faircroft, Regency, Queens Close, Barrow Road, Barrowfield Rd, Randall Road, Mercia Av, Greville Road, Forrest Road, Castle Road, Borrowell Lane, Brookside Ave, Highfield Close, Siddeley Ave, Talisman Close.

Saturday December 3: Elmdene Road, Ashfield Road, Brook Road, Eden Croft, Sunningdale Ave, Tulip Tree Ave, Birches Ln, Thickthorn Cl, Tintagel Grove, Dunvegan Close, Inveraray Close, Casita Grove, Seeking Drive, Newfield Av, Barford Road, Kineton Road, Ferndale Av, Arbour Close, Windy Arbour (north Thornby to Leyes).

Sunday December 4: Stoneleigh Rd, Finham Rd, Lulworth Park, Whitehead Dr, Mill End, Dalehouse Ln, Garlick Dr, Best Avenue,Broomybank, Watling Road, Redfern Ave, Glendale Ave, Woodmill Meadow, Forge Road, Northvale Close, Winn Close, Butler Road.

Monday December 5: St Nicholas Ave, Roseland Rd, St Johns Rd, Guy Rd, Leycester Rd, Mortimer Rd, Dudley Rd, Beauchamp Rd, Walkers Way, Leycester Road,Dryden Close, Moorlands Ave, Latimer Close.

Tuesday December 6: Brookside Ave, Fishponds Rd, John O’Gaunt Rd, Ceasar Rd, Willoughby Ave, Archer Rd, Lunn Ave, Scott Rd, Oaks Rd, Avon Rd, The Mews, Percy Rd, Rounds Hill, Beechwood Croft.

Wednesday December 7: All roads in Leek Wootton.

Thursday December 8: Whateleys Dr, Priory Rd, Station Rd, Bertie Rd, Waverley Rd, Reeve Drive, Offa Drive, Clarendon Rd, Southbank Rd, Harger Court, Drew Cres, Glebe Cres, Cherry Way.

Friday December 9: Henry St, Arthur St, School Lane, Spring Lane, Pipers Lane, Cherry Orchard, Whitemoor Rd, Park Hill, Park Road, Ashdene Gdns, Wincott Close, Adcock Drive, Holmewood Court, Webster Ave, Albion street, Hyde Road, Upper Rosemary Hill.

Saturday December 10: Farmer Ward Rd, Thonby Ave, Arden Rd, Windy Arbour (south of Thornby) Ferndale, Birches Lane, Jordan Close, Thickthorn Close, The Gardens, Ebourne Close, The Conifers, Lime Grove, Ash Drive, Laburnham Ave, Hermitage Way, Moseley Road, Blackthorn Road.

Sunday December 11: Leamington Rd, Warwick Road, Rouncil Ln, Sovereign Cl, Towers Cl, Bullimore Gr, Suncliff Drive, Lindsey Cres, Sunshine Close, Newey Dr, Swift Close, Gardener Way.

Monday December 12: Lower Ladyes Hill, Windmill Close, Alpine Court, Hawkesworth Drive, Tainters Hill, Upper Ladyes Hill, Southfield Drive, Convent Close, Littleton Close, Fennyland Lane, Moss Grove, Coventry Road (up to Common Lane).

Tuesday December 13: Knowle Hill, Frythe Close, Fairway Rise, Common Lane, Highland Road, Inchbrook Road, Woodland Road, Coventry Road (from Common Lane down Crackley Hill), Laneham Place, Redthorn Grove, Arbourfield, Lee Close.

Wednesday December 14: Fieldgate Ln, Amherst Rd, Hyde Rd, Pears Cl, Malthouse Ln, Berkeley Rd, High St, Manor Road, Gloster Drive, School Lane, Lawrence Gardens, Elmbank Road, Fernhill Close, Rose Croft.

Thursday December 15: Beehive Hill, Clinton Ln, Castle Hill, De Montfort Rd, Priorsfield Rd, Woodcote Ave, Cobbs Road, Grange Ave, Quarry Road, Elizabeth Way.

Saturday December 17: Canterbury close, Edwards Grove, Stansfield Grove,Heyville Croft, Mountbatten Ave, Glasshouse Lane, Mayfield Dr, Dencer Dr, Cashmore Rd, Turton Way, Cornhill Grove, Leyes Lane, Tappinger, Arlidge, Courthouse Croft, Asplen Court, Potts Close, Riley Close, Wordsworth Drive, Jackson Grove.

Sunday December 18: Villiers Rd, Bodnant Way, Westonbirt, Sturley, Allett Grove, Thurlestane Close, Hidcote Road, Denewood Way, Saville Gr, Trentham Gardens, Chatsworth Grove, Harlech Close, Powis Grove, Ilam Park, Raglan Grove, Kew Close, The Wardens, Tisdale Rise, Rawnsley Dr, Leyes Lane, Jacox Cr, Keeling Rd, Beech Drive, Parkfield Drive, Park Close, Field Close, Nason Grove.

Monday December 19: Spare night for any missed roads.