Rugby4Heroes festival returns to Leamington

A charity rugby and music festival will be returning to Leamington for its ninth year this weekend.

The Old Leamingtonians RFC Rugby4Heroes Rugby and Music Festival helps to raise money in memory of the service men and woman from Warwickshire and the West Midlands who fell during Iraq and Afghanistan.

Rugby4Heroes music and rugby festival 2016. Photo by Rugby4Heroes

The festival is also used to remember two soldiers in particular - Private Joe Whittaker from Stratford and Private Conrad Lewis from Claverdon. Both soldiers were killed in action in Afghanistan.

Over nine years the festival at the Leamingtonians’ ground on Bericote Road has managed to raise £78,000 for armed forces charities. The event organisers are hoping that this year’s festival will help them hit £100,000.

This year the Leamington branch of investment management firm Brooks Macdonald will be the main sponsors for the event.

The festival will include the Rugby4Heroes Elite 7s rugby tournament, the mens and ladies tens rugby and larger mini and junior rugby events.

Rugby4Heroes music and rugby festival 2016. Photo by Rugby4Heroes.

There will also be flyovers of the Battle of Britain Memorial flight Hurricane Fighter on Saturday and Lancaster Bomber on Sunday.

Mike Vallance, project leader for Rugby4Heroes, said: “We have gone from strength to strength. The idea is to keep tapping into a new audience.

“There is something for everyone. The festival attendance has grown steadily and we are expecting 3,500 people this year. We have a real great following, which has grown year on year.

“We had 2,500 people visit on Saturday alone last year.

“We are advising people to get here early as we don’t want to disappoint.”

Tickets cost £15 for a weekend, £25 for weekend camping, £10 for Friday or Saturday and £5 for Sunday. All prices have additional VAT charges. Under 18s enter for free.

To book in advance or for more information click here.