Rugby policeman seriously injured in motorbike crash

A police motorcyclist based in Rugby suffered serious injuries after a crash with a Citroen while on an advanced motorbike training course yesterday afternoon (Wednesday November 2).

The crash happened in Evesham Road, Luddington, near Stratford at around 3.15pm.

The officer, based in the operational policing unit in Rugby, was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire with multiple fractures to his legs and pelvis.

His condition is said to be stable and he is due to undergo surgery today (Thursday 3 November).

The driver of the Citroen, a woman in her forties, was not physically injured but suffered shock.

Evesham Road was closed for several hours following the collision and diversions were in place. As a result roads in and around Stratford were severely congested.

The incident has been referred to the professional standards department of Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police.

Warwickshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or either of the vehicles, and the manner in which they were being driven, before the collision occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 278 of Tuesday November 2.