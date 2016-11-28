Rugby police officer injured after collision

Police are appealing for information after an officer from Rugby was injured in a collision.

The officer, who was on foot at the time, sustained minor injuries to his hand after being involved in a collision with a vehicle on Hathaway Green Lane in Stratford-upon-Avon yesterday.

The collision happened at around 6.30pm after the officer, who works in the Operational Policing Unit based at Rugby, responded to a call which raised concern for the welfare of a man at a property on Hathaway Green Lane.

Police have launched an investigation and a 25-year-old man from Burton-on-Trent is currently in police custody in connection with the incident.

The 25-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of providing a positive breath test for alcohol.

The police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to call 101 and quote incident 329 of 27 November 2016.

Alternatively people can give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.