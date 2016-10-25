RSPCA issue warning after goose is shot in Warwick

The RSPCA has issued a warning after being called out to rescue a goose that had been shot in Warwick.

Karl Marston, the charity’s animal collection officer, was called out to Shakespeare Avenue yesterday morning after someone reported an injured Canada goose.

Mr Marston said: “The caller thought the bird had a broken wing and confined her in their summerhouse but when I arrived and managed to capture her I spotted the bloody wound.

“Somehow she has ended up in this garden despite being unable to fly and it looks as though she’s been shot during flight and fallen into this area.

“I took her to RSPCA Newbrook Farm Animal Hospital, in Birmingham, where vets found a clear shot wound but couldn’t find any pellet embedded in her wing.

“She has been transferred to one of the RSPCA’s specialist wildlife centres where she will receive further treatment.”

The RSPCA receives hundreds of reports of gun attacks on animals every year and in 2015 the charity’s 24-hour cruelty line had 939 calls relating to these types of attacks.

The charity are now appealing for information about the injured goose.

Mr Marston said: “We would urge anyone with information about what happened to this goose to contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

The RSPCA is now reminding the public of the laws around shooting birds.

Mr Marston said: “Whilst there are some shooting practices which are legal, we would like to remind people that it is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act to intentionally injure, kill or take a wild bird, except under licence. Anyone found guilty could face a fine of up to £5,000 and/or six months imprisonment.

“Wildlife and cats are normally the animals that are susceptible to these types of incident simply because they are out and about in the open with no one to protect them and the injuries caused are horrific and can often be fatal.

“This bird has been very lucky and we hope she makes a full recovery.”