Rock band from Kenilworth School entertains Kenilworth’s Rotarians

A rock band from Kenilworth School entertained Kenilworth’s Rotarians during a charity dinner last week.

The Year 8 pupils who make up the band Kryptic played a selection of covers plus one of their own songs at the dinner on Monday May 15.

Phil Highley, the club’s press officer, said: “It was a breath of fresh air to have these youngsters, along with their supportive parents plus a few of their school friends coming along to the club.

“And it was great to see a few octogenarian gentlemen smiling and tapping fingers in time with the music.”

The evening ended up raising £700 for the Spinal Injuries Association, which Kenilworth Rotary has supported for a number of years.