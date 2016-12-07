Rise in vehicle crime across Warwickshire leads to police operation launch

Warwickshire Police have launched a campaign to reduce vehicle crime after recording a significant rise across the county.

Between September 30 and November 2 there were 535 recorded incidents of theft of motor vehicles, theft from motor vehicles and vehicle interference.

Of these, 266 were in north Warwickshire and 269 in south Warwickshire.

This compares to a total of 293 offences across the county during the same period last year.

The operation has involved extra patrols and intelligence-led investigations.

So far 199 incidents have been reported and four arrests made.