Rippon’s rip-off in Kings Langley

Newsreader Angela Rippon was shown in the streets of Kings Langley on Monday night (September 19), showing how easy it is for criminals to steal people’s bank card details.

The broadcaster, who was the first female journalist permanently to present the BBC national television news, will be hosting her show Rip Off Britain.

And the programme will illustrate how easy it is for thieves to find out your bank card details by using free mobile phone apps.

Gary Fenton, security expert for the Online Watch Link (OWL), told the Gazette: “Even I was shocked by how easy this was.

“Anyone can download these apps and use them to get your details, and it works very simply - much like the way your bank details are taken when you pay at a shop and go contactless.

“We then used those details to buy goods online, without worrying about online security checks.

"Luckily there are OWL Card Minders, which cover your card.

Mr Fenton said that Kings Langley had been chosen because the town was “really proactive” with its Neighbourhood Watch community.

He added: “25 per cent of homes are signed up in Kings Langley, and I don’t think there’s anywhere else in the country that can match that figure.

“There are many benefits to being signed up to Neighbourhood Watch, including being kept up to date with what is happening where you live.”

Rip Off Britain can still be watched on BBC iPlayer.