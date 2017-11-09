Revealed: the highest and lowest rated GP surgeries in Warwick district

Warwick district’s highest and lowest rated surgeries according to their patients can be seen in the results of a bi-annual patient survey published by the NHS Choices website.

The poll is sent out twice a year to around 1.36 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here are the rankings in order of the percentage of respondents who would recommend their surgery to other patients.

1) Budbrooke Medical Centre, Slade Hill, Hampton Magna - 96.5 per cent of respondents.

2) Abbey Medical Centre, Station Road, Kenilworth - 91.1 per cent.

3) The Castle Medical, Bertie Road, Kenilworth - 89.9 per cent.

According to the survey these three surgeries are among the highest rated nationally.

The following were ranked among the ‘middle range’.

4) Cape Road Surgery, The Cape, Warwick - 87.8 per cent.

5) Drs Holtby & Martin, Coppice Road, Whitnash - 86.8 per cent.

6) The New Dispensary, Alder Meadow, Warwick - 86.8 per cent.

7) Avonside Health Centre, Portobello Way, Warwick - 86.1 per cent.

8) Cubbington Road Surgery, Cubbington Road, Lillington, 86 per cent.

9) Sherbourne Medical Centre, Oxford Street, Leamington, 85.7 per cent.

10) Warwick Gates Family Health Centre, Cressida Close, Warwick - 85.2 per cent.

11) Harbury Surgery, Mill Lane, Harbury - 82.8 per cent.

12) Brese Avenue Surgery, Woodloes Park, Warwick - 81.8 per cent.

13) Priory Medical Centre, Cape Road, Warwick - 81.8 per cent.

14) Clarendon Lodge Medical Centre, Clarendon Street, Leamington 80.7 per cent.

15) Croft Medical Centre, Calder walk, Leamington - 80 per cent.

16) The Croft Medical Centre (Bishops Tachbrook Branch), Mallory Road, Bishops Tachbrook - 80 per cent.

17) Waterside Medical Centre, Court Street, Leamington - 79.8 per cent.

18) Lisle Court Medical Centre, Brunswick Street, Leamington - 74.2 per cent,

19) Spa Medical Centre, Radford Road, Leamington, 67.1 per cent.

None of the surgeries were rated ‘among the worst’ in the country.

The ratings can be found by searching for surgeries in the ‘find local services’ section of the NHS Choices website.