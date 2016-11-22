Retail opportunity for Warwickshire artists at revamped museum

Artists from Warwickshire are being invited to sell their works at the newly redeveloped Market Hall Museum in Warwick.

When the museum in Warwick town centre re-opens in January, following its Heritage Lottery funded £1.1 million redevelopment, its shop will be at its entrance, next to a new cafe. As well as displaying works by local artists, Heritage and Culture Warwickshire - which manages the museum - is hoping to host ‘meet the artist’ events, private views and other opportunities for artists to engage with the public.

Visitor services supervisor Victoria Goodall said: “This is an exciting opportunity for local artists and makers to sell art, craft and design works in the heart of Warwickshire. We’re now seeking expressions of interest from Warwickshire-based artists or works based on Warwickshire’s fascinating heritage and landscape.”

To find out more, visit heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/makers-at-market-hall

The museum’s redevelopment includes internal building refurbishment, new exhibition cases and display and family-friendly interactives and activities. Heritage and Culture Warwickshire is hoping that the new shop will create a high quality and unique shopping experience for visitors.