Retail event to welcome students to Leamington for new term

The hugely popular Student Takeover will be returning to Leamington’s Royal Priors shopping centre this October - and it’s set to be bigger and better than ever.

The shopping extravaganza has become a firm favourite on the student social calendar in recent years, with exclusive discounts, live entertainment, one-day-only offers and more, all bringing students from across the region in their droves to the centre.

“We’re well underway with planning what is set to be our best student event yet,” said Operations Manager, Sarah Jones.

“Our retailers really get involved with the activity and have some great offers for students to take advantage of.

“Alongside all the offers, discounts and freebies we’ll be putting on a great selection of entertainment and activities that we think will really prove a hit with everyone that attends.

“We enjoy having students in the centre throughout the year and this is our way of welcoming them back to Leamington Spa for the new academic year.”

A range of competitions, a photo booth and goodie bags are already confirmed for the event with much more set to be announced in the run-up to the event.

“We’ll be keeping everyone up to date via our social media pages and on the website,” added Sarah, “but we’ll also be keeping a few things a secret until the event itself.

“We’re looking to bring entertainment to the centre that we’ve never had here before and we can’t wait to see the reaction on the day. It’s going to be a brilliant evening at Royal Priors.”

Anyone who wishes to attend the Student Takeover is encouraged to register to gain exclusive access to freebies on the night and for the chance to win £100 to spend.

Pre-event registration will be open soon and can be found on the centre’s website at www.royalpriors.com.

Students will also be able to register with the Royal Priors staff that will be attending various freshers fairs over the coming weeks.