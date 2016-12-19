Record numbers attend Carols at the Castle in Kenilworth

A record number of people attended Kenilworth Lions’ Carols at the Castle concert this weekend.

The concert held on Saturday December 17 featured performances by the St. Augustine’s School choir and the Kenilworth School Male Voice Choir, with the Coventry Salvation Army Band providing the music.

Alongside the carols, bible Christmas stories were read by Jeremy Wright MP, town mayor Richard Davies, and Lions president Phil Inshaw.

The evening was compered by Lion Bob Stears, with a liberal supply of Christmas cracker jokes thrown in.

One of the most popular performances of the evening was from Rev Stella Bailey of St. Nicholas Church, who delivered a novel version of the Christmas story complete with a wide variety of confectionery, which she threw into the crowd at regular intervals.

The evening ended with an artificial snowstorm for children to dance in.

Kenilworth Lions wished to thank everyone who came, and said they hope to see people at the Boxing Day Duck Race.